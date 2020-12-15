Rahul Roy shares ‘road to recovery’ pics from the hospital: Doctors, sister Priyanka keeping me on strict diet

Rahul Roy recently took to his Instagram handle to share new pictures of him with his sister Priyanka Roy from the hospital.

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film LAC: Live The Battle in Kargil in the last week of November. Later, the Aashiqui actor was rushed back to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He was then admitted again to Wockhardt hospital, where Rahul is undergoing speech therapy treatment currently. A few days back, he had shared a picture of himself with his sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Romeer Sen.

Today, Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share a few new pictures from the hospital with Priyanka. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen sitting on the hospital bed and having breakfast. He has mentioned in his post that the doctors and his sister Pia are keeping him on a strict diet. While sharing the pictures, Rahul wrote, "19th day In hospital enjoying breakfast. Road to recovery. Doctors and my sister @priyankaroy_pia keeping me on strict diet. Love to all."

Take a look at Rahul Roy’s latest pictures here:

Rahul's brother-in-law Romeer Sen informed IANS that the actor, who had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital earlier, was discharged on December 8. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road on the same day in the afternoon and is currently undergoing speech therapy. “It’s a longer journey to recovery,” Sen further informed IANS. He also said that Rahul’s stroke happened due to ‘sheer negligence’. Romeer also slammed LAC director Nitin Kumar Gupta for spreading false information regarding Rahul’s health.

