Rahul Roy thanks Salman Khan for clearing hospital bills after brain stroke: 'He never created news out of it'

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy is one of those Bollywood stars who slowly faded away from the industry and its glitz and glamour, despite getting a dream debut. However, he was still active in the films in supporting roles, after making a comeback to the industry in 2010. Rahul Roy's life changed upside down after he suffered a brain stroke during the shooting of a film in Kashmir. The actor remained in the hospital for around one and a half months, and it was superstar Salman Khan, who cleared his bills.

When Salman Khan cleared Rahul Roy's hospital bills

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Rahul Roy and his sister Priyanka Roy revealed it was the Tiger 3 actor who helped them clear the hospital bills after the Aashiqui actor was discharged. "I want to thank Salman Khan because whatever bill was pending, he cleared it in February," revealed the brother-sister duo. Rahul's sister also added that the producer of his film LOC had paid Rahul’s pending remuneration for the film, but that amount was not enough to clear the bills. However, Salman Khan later called the Aashiqui actor and asked if he can help with anything. That is how he cleared Rahul Roy's pending hospital bills.

Rahul Roy thanks Salman Khan

In his chat with Bollywood Hungama, the senior actor thanked the Bollywood superstar for his kind gesture, and heaped praises on his big-heartedness. "People have many misconceptions about Salman Khan. But for me, he is a good person," stated Rahul Roy. "The most beautiful thing is Salman did not speak about it in front of the media. This is called really being with a person. This touched my heart. This man is a gem. I mean I didn't ask him Somebody out of the crowd comes and asks in reality if you are in trouble, and that's the biggest thing. This is called you are a star," added his sister Priyanka.

Rahul to make a comeback

The Aashiqui actor also confirmed that he is now fully recovered, and is open to work. Rahul Roy is now back to the celluloid with the Zee5 project Agra. The actor's sister added that he has also approached Salman Khan for more work, and hopefully might get back to films very soon.

