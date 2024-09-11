Raid 2: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor to 'bring back the suspense' as film gets new release date; Find out

Mark your calendars, as Amay Patnaik is returning to the cinemas next year. Remember when Ajay Devgn, as a fearless income tax officer, locked horns with Saurabh Shukla, who played the role of Rameshwar Singh in the film, Raid? The makers are now in the process of bringing Raid 2, the sequel to Raj Kumar Gupta's 2018 directorial. Ajay is collaborating with Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh this time. Raid 2 was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 15 this year. Ajay, Riteish, and Vaani will 'bring back the suspense' as the sequel now has a new release date.

On Wednesday (September 11), the official handle of T-Series took to Instagram to announce that Raid 2 will be released on February 21, 2025. The post features a new poster of the upcoming film, which features a bunch of confidential case files lying around. It reads, "Amay Patnaik is back."

"Bringing back the action, intensity, and suspense your way! #Raid2 releasing on 21st February 2025!" read the caption.

Take a look at the official announcement here:

The shoot of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 began in January this year. On January 8, Vaani Kapoor, who plays Ajay's love interest in Raid 2, shared a picture of the mahurat shot from the sets of Raid 2 on Instagram. In the picture, Vaani was seen posing with her co-star Ajay while holding a clapperboard. "Raid-ing on the big screen soon! So grateful..." she wrote.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Riteish Deshmukh is playing an antagonist role in Raid 2. A source close to the development revealed Ajay Devgn, as an IRS officer, will have Riteish's character as the next target. "It’s a performance-driven part and both the actors will indulge in heavy-duty dialogue-baazi in Raid 2. Riteish is also excited to play the negative role in this sequel,” the source added.

Advertisement

Raid starred Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Ileana was cast as Ajay's on-screen wife, Malini Patnaik. Saurabh played Rameshwar Singh aka Ramji or Tauji, a highly influential man in Uttar Pradesh. Ajay as Amay conducts a raid on Tauji's mansion to investigate the income tax evasion. What happens next forms the crux of the storyline.

ALSO READ: Raid 2: Ajay Devgn starrer won't release on November 15; Here’s when it will hit cinemas