Raid 2: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor wrap up shoot of Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial

Ajay Devgn is ready to captivate the audience with the sequel to the 2018 movie Raid. The sequel also features Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. Now, in the latest development, the star cast has finished shooting for Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial, and the movie is in the post-production stage. Scroll down to read more.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor wrap up Raid 2

According to a report by Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor have completed filming for Raid 2. The report reveals that the sequel to Devgn’s 2018 crime thriller was completed on May 10 after an extensive shoot that took the team to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and finally to the capital. The first schedule was conducted in Mumbai over a week with Ajay and Riteish.

This was followed by a month-long stint in Lucknow, where they filmed at Isabella Thoburn College and La Martiniere College. In the next leg in Rajasthan, they shot in the sand dunes of Khimsar, at Mehrangarh Fort, and other parts of Jodhpur. Apart from Mumbai, the director primarily filmed at real locations.

Reports indicate that the post-production of Raid 2, in which Devgn reprises his role as senior income tax officer Amay Patnaik, is underway. This time, the director has reportedly drawn inspiration from a real-life raid case in Uttar Pradesh. The story is based on a case where a UP politician-businessman was accused of tax evasion of over ₹100 crore. Producers Kumar Mangat, Abhishek Pathak, and Bhushan Kumar are planning to release the movie later this year.

About Raid 2

Previously, the makers of Raid 2 took to social media and unveiled its first-look poster, showcasing the legs and boots of the main character, IRS Amay Patnaik, portrayed by Ajay Devgn. The poster features the tagline, "Amay Patnaik is back," promising Devgn's return as an honest government official who clashes with powerful politicians.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on November 15, 2024.

The 2018 crime drama film Raid, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, starred Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Vikram Kocchar, and Gayathri Iyer. The story revolves around IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who conducts an income-tax raid on a wealthy and corrupt politician.

Based on the real-life events involving Congress politician Sardar Inder Singh, the film depicts a raid conducted by IT officers in the 1980s in Madhya Pradesh. This raid, which lasted three days and two nights, stood out as the longest raid in Indian history. Upon its release, the film achieved critical and commercial success, sparking anticipation for a potential sequel.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

In addition to Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is currently filming Rohit Shetty's action cop film Singham Again, where he reprises his role as Bajirao Singham. This film, part of Shetty's cop universe, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone. He also has De De Pyaar De 2, Son of Sardar 2, and Dhamaal 2 in the pipeline.

