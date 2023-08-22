Raj and DK reveal they wanted to cast Aamir Khan in debut movie 99 but 'couldn't even get to him'

Director duo Raj & DK are currently riding high on a streak of success with their consecutive hit web series, Farzi, and Guns & Gulaabs. They are recognized as top-notch directors in the thriller genre, with well-known creations that include a number of fan-favorite projects such as The Family Man, Go Goa Gone, and many more. The pair has recently wrapped-up filming for the Indian version of Amazon Prime Video's spy thriller series Citadel, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recently, the duo has opened up about the time when they couldn’t approach the A-listed actors in the industry to cast them in their projects.

Director duo Raj & DK wished to cast Aamir Khan in their debut movie 99

During a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, the Bollywood director duo Raj & DK revealed that they wanted to cast Aamir Khan for their debut film 99, but couldn’t approach him. “We wrote 99 and went to Aamir Khan first. When you write something and think of an ideal scenario, then people are like, ‘Who are you? Where are you from?’ I’m just saying. I don’t think we went to him. We couldn’t even get to him. We didn’t have access,” said Raj Nidimoru.

Raj & DK recall the time when Saif Ali Khan said yes to Go Goa Gone

The filmmakers mentioned that they had always wished to cast popular actors to connect with a wider mainstream audience. They spoke about finally getting the opportunity when Saif Ali Khan chose to act in and produce their zombie comedy film Go Goa Gone, in the year 2013.

Raj said, “Saif was, at that time, a hero of the whole rom-com genre, right? Him saying yes to Boris, to go ahead with that strange hair, he just bought into that. He thought it was silliness, but a thoughtful kind of silliness. So he just said, ‘Let’s do it’.”

About Guns And Gulaabs

Rajkummar Rao starring web series Guns & Gulaabs, directed by Raj & DK was released on Friday, August 18, 2023. The show's plot is set in Gulaabgunj, a town under the control of criminals. A drug deal sets off a complex situation involving a city police officer and a mechanic in love. This dark comedy crime thriller also features Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. The motion posters and trailer had already piqued fans' interest with its unique plot and quirky characters. Now that the series is finally out, viewers have eagerly binge-watched all seven episodes and are showering it with love and appreciation.

