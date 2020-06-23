Raj Babbar Birthday: Son and actor Prateik Babbar wishes 'legend' as former actor turns 68

Son and actor Prateik Babbar shared a wish for his father dearest Raj Babbar as he took to social media to shower some love. Check out his wish below.

Former actor and now a politician, Raj Babbar, celebrates his 68th birthday today. Twitter is flooded with wishes for the actor from the supporters and fans. Now, his son and actor Prateik Babbar shared a wish for his father dearest as he took to social media to shower some love. Taking to his Instagram Story, Prateik shared videos of his intense workout on a Tuesday morning and then went on to wish his dad whom he called a 'legend'.

The Four More Shots Please actor wrote, "Happy birthday to my legend @rajbabbarmp," along with a heart emoji. Just two days ago on the occasion of Father's Day, Prateik had shares super cute selfies with his dad and wrote, "i made a surprise visit to my young man for father’s day."

Raj Babbar's longtime friend Shatrughan Sinha also took to Twitter to wish the actor and politician. He tweeted, "Happy birthday wishes for an eminent star, prominent actor, leader @INCIndia,3 times MP-LS, 2 times MP-RS, former President, UPCongress Commmitee,our dear friend @RajBabbarMP. He is the 24/7 successful candidate for politics. He has always been very encouraging & supporting & we share a mutual admiration society with each other. May you be blessed abundantly always.Regards & love to his beautiful family. God Bless! Happy birthday."

share a mutual admiration society with each other. May you be blessed abundantly always.Regards & love to his beautiful family. God Bless! Happy birthday — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 23, 2020

