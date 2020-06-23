  1. Home
Raj Babbar Birthday: Son and actor Prateik Babbar wishes 'legend' as former actor turns 68

Son and actor Prateik Babbar shared a wish for his father dearest Raj Babbar as he took to social media to shower some love. Check out his wish below.
Mumbai
News,shatrughan sinha,prateik babbar,Raj BabbarRaj Babbar Birthday: Son and actor Prateik Babbar wishes 'legend' as former actor turns 68
Former actor and now a politician, Raj Babbar, celebrates his 68th birthday today. Twitter is flooded with wishes for the actor from the supporters and fans. Now, his son and actor Prateik Babbar shared a wish for his father dearest as he took to social media to shower some love. Taking to his Instagram Story, Prateik shared videos of his intense workout on a Tuesday morning and then went on to wish his dad whom he called a 'legend'. 

The Four More Shots Please actor wrote, "Happy birthday to my legend @rajbabbarmp," along with a heart emoji. Just two days ago on the occasion of Father's Day, Prateik had shares super cute selfies with his dad and wrote, "i made a surprise visit to my young man for father’s day." 

Take a look at Prateik's post for his dad Raj Babbar on his birthday: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i made a surprise visit to my young man for father’s day..

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat) on

Raj Babbar's longtime friend Shatrughan Sinha also took to Twitter to wish the actor and politician. He tweeted, "Happy birthday wishes for an eminent star, prominent actor, leader @INCIndia,3 times MP-LS, 2 times MP-RS, former President, UPCongress Commmitee,our dear friend @RajBabbarMP. He is the 24/7 successful candidate for politics. He has always been very encouraging & supporting & we share a mutual admiration society with each other. May you be blessed abundantly always.Regards & love to his beautiful family. God Bless! Happy birthday." 

Take a look: 

Here's wishing Raj Babbar a very Happy Birthday! 

