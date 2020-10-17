Raj Babbar calls Smita Patil ‘incomparable genius’; Prateik wishes his gorgeous mama on her birth anniversary

Prateik Babbar and Raj Babbar shared posts on Smita Patil's 65th birthday, with wonderful messages about the late actress.

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar shared some throwback photos of his mother and late actress Smita Patil on her 65th birthday. The Bollywood actor shared two posts on his Instagram account with old photos of the late actress. Veteran actor Raj Babbar also shared an emotional post for Smita Patil. The post shared by Raj Babbar states, "An artist of incomparable genius, a person with such an emotional soul - fondly remembering Smita today on her birthday. You had such a short journey & yet your captivating presence is felt by all whose life you touched. Your influence has been so meaningful."

Prateik Babbar also shared another Instagram post with mother Smita Patil's photo. The late actress Smita Patil was born on October 17, 1955. The late actress Smita Patil who was known for her acting prowess, passed away some time after she gave birth to her son Prateik Babbar. The actress was just 31 years old. The film industry mourned the loss of such a talented actress. Prateik Babbar has been sharing old pictures and still of the gorgeous actress Smita Patil.

Check out the posts

The late actress was known for her stellar performances in films like Bhumika, Chakra, Namak Halaal, Bazaar and Arth. Films such as Nazrana, Avam and Thikana had hit the big screens post Smita Patil's demise.

