Raj Babbar recalls his reaction to working with Zeenat Aman for first time; hails her as ‘great human’

It was in the year 1977 that Raj Babbar made his Bollywood debut with Kissa Kursi Ka, which also starred Shabana Azmi. However, much like most of the stars, it was another film that made the actor-turned-politician a household name. We are talking about BR Chopra's Insaf Ka Tarazu, which co-starred Zeenat Aman in the lead role. Recently in an interview, the Yaraana actor revealed his reaction to working alongside the legendary Zeenat Aman, especially at a time when he was a newcomer.

Raj Babbar on knowing that Zeenat Aman said yes to working with him

Reminiscing about the good old days, Raj Babbar told Rajshri Unplugged, “BR Chopra Ji told me that he is making a film. He said, ‘Zeenat se baat ho gayi hai (Have spoken to Zeenat Aman).' And I was thinking, ‘Who Zeenat?'” Raj Babbar continued, “Lekin BR Chopra sahab ke office mein baitha tha, agar Zeenat kaha ja raha hai toh Zeenat Aman hi hongi. Kahin aur hota to shayad samajh na aata (But I was at BR Chopra's office. If Zeenat's name is being mentioned, it has to be Zeenat Aman).”

When Zeenat Aman signed a film alongside two newcomers

During the conversation, Raj Babbar also recalled the time when Zeenat Aman signed the film alongside newcomers and he also revealed that she was ready to work with them. “He said, ‘Zeenat [Aman] se baat ho gayi hai, woh do naye ladko ke saath kaam karne ko taiyaar hai. Tumhe Zeenat se milvana hai. (spoke to Zeenat and she is ready to work with two new actors. We will introduce you guys)," added Raj Babbar.

How Zeenat Aman assessed Raj Babbar during their first encounter

Further, Raj Babbar revealed that following the narration session, he was introduced to Zeenat Aman. He went on to describe his initial encounter with the Don actress by adding, ”Ji haan unhone humein dekha. Jaise aaj kal shaadi ke liye ladkiya dekhi jaati hai na, pehle badhe log, badi heroines, kiske saath kaam karengi, dekhti thi (Yes, she saw us. Just like people nowadays do before getting married. Earlier, big celebrities, and big actresses used to first see who they were going to work with)”. He also called her a great human being.

The film Insaf Ka Tarazu hit the big screens in 1980 and also featured talents like Padmini Kolhapure, Simi Garewal, Iftekhar, and several others.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Veteran stars Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor to grace Karan Johar’s show together?