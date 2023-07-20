Raj Babbar talks about son Prateik Babbar’s struggle during hard times; says ‘Ek waqt aaya tha jab usne…’

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz industry. Son of celebrated actors, Raj Babbar and the late Smita Patil, Prateik has carved a niche for himself in the industry. However, times were not always in his favor. It is not unusual that the world of glamor often consumes individuals and many get lost in the journey of stardom. Prateik too had his fair share of struggles where he reached the lowest in his life. However, he brought himself out of the dark times and went to do good work in the industry.

Raj Babbar on son Prateik Babbar's difficult times

In a recent interview, Raj Babbar shared how Prateik Babbar plunged into difficult times. However, he is back on the track. He said, “Prateik is there (film industry) and he is doing everything. He is very sincerely working. Beech mein ek waqt aaya tha jab usne sabko pareshan kiya tha aur khud bhi pareshan raha tha lekin ab usne apne aap ko iss tarah se mold kiya hai. God is very kind. (There was a time in between when he troubled everyone and was troubled himself but now he has molded himself. He is doing good work, he is getting good offers).”

Prateik Babbar's struggle with drugs

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Prateik Babbar opened up about his struggle with drugs. He shared, "I was battling with myself. The drugs and alcohol didn't help, in fact, they made it worse. I had an overdose and almost died. That woke me up a little. I had to learn it the hard way." The actor also lost his grandmother at that time, which was again, very difficult for him to deal with. But he tried to stay motivated.

Meanwhile, the actor made his debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. Since then, he has appeared in several films. Prateik Babbar will be seen with Sayani Gupta for their upcoming, Khwabon Ka Jhamela.

ALSO READ: PICS: Celina Jaitly shares emotional post as she recalls losing newborn son to heart condition in 2017