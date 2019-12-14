Raj Babbar writes a heart warming message in the memory of the late Smita Patil; View Pic

The Agar Tum Na Hote actor Raj Babbar wrote in his post that it has been two decades that the powerhouse of talent, Smita Patil passed away.

The veteran Bollywood actor Raj Babbar has written a heart-warming message in the memory of his late wife and actress Smita Patil. The Agar Tum Na Hote actor Raj Babbar wrote in his post that it has been two decades that the powerhouse of talent, Smita Patil passed away. The Insaf Ka Tarazu star Raj Babbar further mentions in his post that which each passing year, the late actress Smita Patil will be missed more and more. Raj Babbar who shared screen space with the late actress Smita Patil in the film called Waaris, shared a picture of the actress on his Instagram account.

The fans of the actress Smita Patil commented on the Aaj Ki Awaaz actor's post with heartfelt messages. The emotional message by Raj Babbar comes on the occasion of Smita Patil's 33rd death anniversary. The talented actress Smita Patil who featured in nearly 80 films in her film career that lasted for almost a decade, passed away during childbirth owing to the complications. The death of the actress left the fans and film audience in a state of shock. The late actress had done films in multiple languages like Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada.

Smita Patil was known for her landmark films like Aakrosh, Chakra, Chidambaram, Manthan Bhumika, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai, Arth, and Bazaar. The actress was also the recipient of two National Awards and was the only Asian actor who received the honour of a Retrospective in Paris and La Rochelle.

