Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan remember their grandfather with rare photos

Sharing a special photo of her their grandfather Raj Kapoor, Kareena and Karisma remembered the evergreen actor on his 96th birth anniversary.

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have been missing from social media over the weekend, but the actress began her week on a throwback note. Sharing a special photo of her grandparents Raj Kapoor, Krishna Kapoor and dad Randhir Kapoor, Kareena remembered the evergreen Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary. The black and white photo is a rare photo of the Kapoor's probably dating back to the late 60s or 70s.

The photo features Raj Kapoor and his son Randhir looking dapper in suits, as Krishna Kapoor looks elegant in the classic photo. It is definitely a photo to be treasured and will remind you of the golden days of cinema. Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji." Fans were quick to flood the comments section with heart and lovestruck emojis as one of them wrote, "The great family of Kapoor."

Apart from Kareena, sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a childhood photo with her grandfather. She wrote, "So many learning’s from my Dadaji.. remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend."

Raj Kapoor was born on 14 December, 1924, in Peshawar, Pakistan. The family then moved to India and travelled various cities before settling down in Mumbai which became their home. The family haveli in Pakistan had recently made headlines as the government decided to turn it into a heritage site.

Take a look at Kareena and Karisma's post on the occasion of Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary:

While Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, his wife Krishna Kapoor passed away in 2018. The family also lost and sister Ritu Nanda this year.

