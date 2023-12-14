Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Saira Banu recalls he came to her wedding with Dilip Kumar on bended knees; Here’s why
Saira Banu recently shared anecdotes on veteran actor Raj Kapoor's 99th birth anniversary and recalled his friendship with her husband-veteran actor Dilip Kumar.
Saira Banu's Instagram is a rich source of untold tales from the golden era of Hindi cinema. In her latest post, she warmly reminisced about Raj Kapoor on his 99th birth anniversary, sharing anecdotes about the close, sibling-like relationship he had with her husband-veteran actor Dilip Kumar.
Saira Banu pens heartfelt note on Raj Kapoor’s birthday
Today, December 14 marks the 99th birth anniversary of the veteran actor Raj Kapoor and on the special occasion, Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note. Recalling about Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s exceptional bond, Saira expressed in her note, “Describing the bond between Dilip Sahib and Raj Ji as mere friendship would be an understatement; they shared a love akin to that of siblings.” She mentioned that they found comfort in each other's presence, sharing secrets that remained a mystery even to their own family members. She added, “Raj Ji and Sahib were there for each other until the very end.”
Recalling a fascinating incident, she shared how Raj Kapoor jokingly encouraged Dilip Kumar to consider getting married. She mentioned that not everyone is aware, but in the past, when Dilip Kumar was still unmarried, Raj Kapoor would frequently encourage him to consider marriage. He would say, "Shaadi Kyun Nahin Karta" and later, with a laugh, add, "Jis Din Tu Shaadi Karega, Ghutne Ke Bal Chal Ke Aaunga Tere Paas."
She added, “And goodness like a great friend he stood up to his words the day Dilip Sahib and I got married. I still remember how he reminded Sahib of this incident saying “Didn’t I tell you that I would kneel down the very day you get married I am doing it for you, Thank You For Getting Married.”
About Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar to Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra. Throughout his outstanding career, he received numerous awards, including three National Film Awards. In 1971, the Government of India recognized his contributions to the arts by awarding him the Padma Bhushan. Additionally, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was conferred upon him in 1987 by the Government of India.
Celebrated as the 'Greatest showman,' Raj Kapoor made lasting contributions to the film industry. He left a lasting impact and passed away in 1988.
