Raj Kapoor’s Birth Anniversary: Dharmendra remembers Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema; drops precious throwback PIC
On the 99th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor, veteran actor Dharmendra shared a major throwback picture remembering him.
The legendary Raj Kapoor, known for his roles as an actor, director and producer, was one of the most influential personalities in the history of Indian cinema. Born on December 14, 1924, he had made his acting debut with the film Neel Kamal in 1947, and went on to be referred as the ‘Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema’. Today, on his 99th birth anniversary, social media has been flooded with tributes to honor the late legendary actor. Veteran actor Dharmendra also remembered Raj Kapoor today.
Dharmendra’s post on Raj Kapoor’s birth anniversary
On Thursday morning, Dharmendra took to his social media to share a precious throwback picture with Raj Kapoor. The black-and-white picture seems to be from an event, and the two actors are seen dressed in formal suits as they sat next to each other in adjacent seats. They seemed engrossed in a conversation, and held hands in the picture.
Sharing this throwback treasure from his personal album, Dharmendra wrote that he misses Raj Kapoor, and that he will be remembered with a lot of love and respect. “Happy Birthday Raj sahab we miss you!….. You will always be remembered with great love and respect,” read Dharmendra’s tweet. Check it out below!
Raj Kapoor and Dharmendra’s film Mera Naam Joker
Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor had worked together in the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, which had also been directed, edited and produced by Raj Kapoor, under his banner R.K Films. The film starring Raj Kapoor, marked his son Rishi Kapoor's screen debut. Meanwhile, Simi Garewal, Kseniya Ryabinkina, Padmini, Manoj Kumar and Dharmendra had supporting roles in the film.
Fans react to Dharmendra’s post
As soon as Dharmendra dropped the post, fans flooded the comments section. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “Two greatest legendary actors of Indian Cinema. Love u dharamji,” while another one commented, “Wishing him a Happy Birthday!! A pious soul whom can be and will be felt forever…”
About Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar to Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Mehra. In his remarkable career, he won multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards. The Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contribution to the arts. Meanwhile, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on him in 1987 by the Government of India.
Hailed as the ‘Greatest showman’, Raj Kapoor’s contributions in the world of cinema left an indelible mark. He passed away in 1988.
