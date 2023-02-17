Raj Kapoor’s iconic Chembur bungalow sold to Godrej properties for 100 crore; Find out why

Raj Kapoor is one of the most iconic names in the Bollywood industry. There will hardly be anyone who does not know Raj Kapoor. He was not only a brilliant actor but was also the one who set up the entire RK Studios. Today, the late Bollywood legend is grabbing all the limelight as his one-acre bungalow property in the eastern suburb of Chembur has been sold to Godrej Properties. It is reported that the bungalow has been sold for Rs 100 crore. It is said that the developers plan to build a residential project there. Raj Kapoor’s bungalow property sold

As per reports in the Times Of India, Raj Kapoor’s one-acre bungalow property in the eastern suburb of Chembur has been sold to Godrej Properties for a reported Rs 100 cr. As per the executive chairman of Godrej Properties, Pirojsha Godrej, the land developers expect a revenue of approximately Rs 500 crore from the project. The site is located at Deonar Farm Road, Chembur, adjacent to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), and is considered an upscale residential neighborhood of Chembur. The land was purchased from the Kapoor family, legal heirs of Raj Kapoor, who was also a prominent film director and producer.

Randhir Kapoor on the selling of Raj Kapoor’s property Randhir Kapoor, who is the eldest son of Raj Kapoor said, “This property in Chembur has been of tremendous significance to my family over the many decades that RK Studios operated from there. We are excited to have chosen Godrej Properties to script a new chapter for this location and build upon its rich history.”

