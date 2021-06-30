Raj Kaushal Demise: Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher & others offer condolences as Mandira Bedi's husband passes away

The news reports surfaced on Wednesday morning and it was widely reported that Raj Kaushal passed away in the wee hours after suffering a heart attack

It was yet another shock for the entertainment industry as ad filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away. The news reports surfaced on Wednesday morning and it was widely reported that Raj Kaushal passed away in the wee hours after suffering a heart attack. The couple had a close knit circle of friends and one of them was Neha Dhupia who took to social media to remember Raj.

Neha Dhupia shared a recent photo which featured Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Neha and her husband Angad Bedi, Ashish Chaudhary and wife Samita along with Mandira and husband Raj Kaushal. Penning a heartfelt note, Neha wrote, "Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore."Mandira, my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj."

Filmmaker Onir also confirmed the news on Wednesday morning about Raj Kaushal's demise as he tweeted, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul." Several other celebrities like Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta and offered their condolences for the family on Twitter.

Another precious life, gone too soon! Rest in Peace Raj Kaushal, you'll be deeply deeply missed. Sending a lot of love towards you and the kids @mandybedi — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 30, 2021

Raj was one of the first and nicest people I met in the industry. Dearest @mandybedi you are not alone in your grief. Prayers and strength to you, Vir and Tara. RIP Raj. #RajKaushal — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 30, 2021

Deepest condolences to Mandira Ma’am, her children and their family. This is so shocking. Rest in peace #RajKaushal sir. — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 30, 2021

So sorry for your loss @mandybedi I cannot imagine the depth of your loss! Please accept my heartfelt condolences — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) June 30, 2021

Deepest condolences to Mandira Bedi on the tragic passing of her husband Raj Kaushal. Such a sudden and unexpected loss is deeply traumatic. My heart is with her in her great sorrow. @mandybedi #MandiraBedi — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) June 30, 2021

Can't believe. He was so active and happy! https://t.co/IXIharCa7f — Ram Kamal । (@Ramkamal) June 30, 2021

Raj, will miss you pic.twitter.com/f2vEsHSXgU — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 30, 2021

The funeral was held on Wednesday morning with the family's close friends including , Apurva and Shilpa Agnihotri, Sameer Soni and among others in attendance.

