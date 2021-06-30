  1. Home
Raj Kaushal Demise: Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher & others offer condolences as Mandira Bedi's husband passes away

The news reports surfaced on Wednesday morning and it was widely reported that Raj Kaushal passed away in the wee hours after suffering a heart attack
87155 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 11:44 pm
Raj Kaushal Demise: Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher & others offer condolences as Mandira Bedi's husband passes away.
It was yet another shock for the entertainment industry as ad filmmaker and Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away. The news reports surfaced on Wednesday morning and it was widely reported that Raj Kaushal passed away in the wee hours after suffering a heart attack. The couple had a close knit circle of friends and one of them was Neha Dhupia who took to social media to remember Raj. 

Neha Dhupia shared a recent photo which featured Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Neha and her husband Angad Bedi, Ashish Chaudhary and wife Samita along with Mandira and husband Raj Kaushal. Penning a heartfelt note, Neha wrote, "Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore."Mandira, my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara… I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj." 

Filmmaker Onir also confirmed the news on Wednesday morning about Raj Kaushal's demise as he tweeted, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul." Several other celebrities like Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta and Kangana Ranaut offered their condolences for the family on Twitter. 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The funeral was held on Wednesday morning with the family's close friends including Ronit Roy, Apurva and Shilpa Agnihotri, Sameer Soni and Huma Qureshi among others in attendance.   

ALSO READ: Raj Kaushal Funeral: Ronit Roy consoles Mandira Bedi as Huma Qureshi, Apurva Agnihotri & others bid adieu

