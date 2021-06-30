Raj Kaushal passes away: Ronit Roy, Raveena Tandon & Mouni Roy visit Mandira Bedi’s home to pay their respects

Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal left for his heavenly adobe on 30 June 2021. His last rites were performed in Mumbai.

The entertainment industry woke up to the saddening news as director-producer Raj Kaushal passed away on 30 June. The filmmaker reportedly died of a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The news sent shockwaves across the show business and several celebrities arrived at Mandira Bedi’s residence to offer their condolences. Some celebrities including Vicky Kaushal took to social media and paid their respects to the late filmmaker. Apart from directing multiple ad films, Raj was known for directing films like ‘Anthony Kaun Hai’, and ‘Shaadi Ka Laddoo’ amongst others. He has also produced several films including Onir’s directorial ‘My Brother Nikhil’.

Many celebrities arrived at Mandira Bedi’s residence and paid their respects to the late director-producer. , , , Vidya Malavade, and Aditi Govitrikar amongst others visited Mandira’s home. Ashish Chowdhry also arrived in a heartbroken state to pay respect to his late friend. Mandira could be seen in a distraught state as she was consoled by Ronit Roy at the funeral. Many other people of the entertainment industry who were deeply saddened by the loss of Raj Kaushal offered their condolences by paying a visit including Shilpa Saklani, Sameer Soni, and amongst others.

Director of My Brother Nikhil, Onir penned down a heartbreaking note on Twitter for his late friend and producer. He wrote, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.” Mandira and Raj tied the knot on February 14, 1999. The late filmmaker is survived by his wife Mandira, son Veer and daughter Tara.

