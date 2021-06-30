Raj Kaushal Passes Away: Vicky Kaushal mourns the demise of Mandira Bedi’s husband with a throwback pic

Raj Kaushal had breathed his last on June 30 due to a heart attack and his last rites were performed in Mumbai.

The entertainment industry woke up to the heartbreaking news of the demise of Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal. The director-producer had, reportedly, died of a heart attack in the wee hours of Wednesday (June 30). The news has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry and several celebs were seen arriving at Mandira’s residence to pay their last condolences to the late director-producer at his funeral in Mumbai. In fact, many celebs also took to social media to pay their tribute.

Joining them, Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram story and mourned the demise of Raj Kaushal. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a monochromatic picture from his last ad shoot before the lockdown. In the pic, Vicky was seen posing with Raj along with the entire team. In the caption, the actor stated that he has been saddened by his demise. Vicky wrote, “The last Ad shoot I did in 2020 before lockdowns hit us was with #RajKaushal. Saddened to hear about his sudden demise. My condolences and prayers to his family and friends.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post for Raj Kaushal’s demise:

Meanwhile, filmmaker Onir had confirmed the news of Raj Kaushal’s demise and tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.” On the other hand, Neha also shared a pic with Raj, and wrote, “Raj, we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are not with us anymore … Mandira, my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this, RIP Raj”.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to heart attack: Report

Share your comment ×