Raj Kumar Kohli's prayer meet: Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, and others attend; see PICS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, famous for movies like Jaani Dushman, Nagin, and Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, recently passed away at the age of 93. He has been involved in the film industry since 1963 when he directed and produced his debut film Sapni, featuring Prem Chopra in the lead role. On November 26, a prayer meeting was organized in memory of Armaan Kohli's father. Several notable figures from Bollywood attended the prayer meeting.

Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, and others attend Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet

A while ago pictures of Bollywood celebrities Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and others attending the prayer meeting for Rajkumar Kohli surfaced online. Have a look:

As per a report by News18, it is reported that actor Armaan Kohli’s father Rajkumar Kohli passed away on November 24 around 8 a.m. at the age of 93. As per the portal, the director went to shower in the morning and didn't come out for some time. Allegedly, his son Armaan broke the door and discovered his father collapsed on the floor. Raj was immediately taken to a hospital but was later declared dead.

In the 90s, he shifted away from filmmaking and directed only one film after the 2000. His final release, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, was a nostalgic nod to his hits from the 70s, featuring prominent stars and contemporary visual effects.

