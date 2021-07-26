Raj Kundra Adult Film Racket Case: Shilpa Shetty's phone could be cloned, actress may be interrogated again

Several new updates continue to take place in the Raj Kundra pornography case. While Raj Kundra is currently in police custody, the Crime Branch investigation at his home and offices continues. Now, according to a latest report in India TV, the officials are likely to interrogate once more. The actress had given her statement to the Mumbai Crime Branch just a few days ago. She had stated that she wasn't aware of the nature of content on the app Hotshots. For the unversed, the app was reportedly used by Raj Kundra and his team to upload adult film content.

The India TV report revealed that apart from Shilpa Shetty being interrogated again, her phone is also likely to be cloned. The Mumbai Crime Branch is planning to clone the actress' phone, the report revealed. While Shilpa Shetty in her statement denied knowing the nature of the content, a few transactions from her and husband Raj Kundra's joint account has come under the scanner.

In other news, four employees of Raj Kundra are likely to turn witness against him as he has not been co-operating well in the investigation, a News 18 report revealed citing CBI sources. The sources added that they may be confronted along with Kundra. The businessman has been accused of producing and uploading adult content on the Internet via the Hotshots app.

