Raj Kundra and UK based brother in law Pradeep Bakshi alleged masterminds of global porn racket: Report

Raj Kundra has been arrested by the police in the alleged case of making and distributing pornographic content. According to a report in the Times of India, Mumbai Police made a shocking revelation on Tuesday that arrested businessman Raj Kundra and his brother in law who is based out of the UK called Pradeep Bakshi are the alleged masterminds of an international porn films racket. Raj is the owner of Viaan industries that is jointly promoted by the couple while Pradeep Bakshi, who is married to Raj’s sister is the chairman of Kenrin ltd. London.

Reportedly Mumbai's Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe said that the two companies had a mobile app called 'HotShots Digital Entertainment', developed by Kenrin Ltd. According to a report in Times of India, Milind Bharambe addressed a crowd of media and said, “The free to download app was yanked off by both Apple and Google Playstore for the type of its content. The Mumbai Police have recovered incriminating evidences like several HotShot films, video clips, WhatsApp chats, etc. during the investigation.” He reportedly said that the probing of the entire staff of Raj Kundra started in February 2021.

Reportedly Milind Bharambe further spoke about aspiring actresses who came to Mumbai were lured into work to act in short films and web series amongst other movies. He said, “They were called for auditions and after selection made to do bold scenes, which went onto semi-nude and then full-nude shoots. Some of them strongly opposed this and had approached the police.”

According to the Times of India report, a top producer spoke to IANS on the condition of anonymity and said, “There are dark rumours of even many big celebs, models-actors-actresses being involved in this. 'Sex-rave parties' are organised at secret locations in India and abroad where the acts are filmed, and later packaged as 'hot content' and sold for millions on various media platforms all over the world.”

