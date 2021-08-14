Raj Kundra approaches High Court for anticipatory bail in alleged pornography case: Report

A new development has been brought to the fore in the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case. Reportedly, the business maverick has moved the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail. Raj Kundra was booked by Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of adult films via digital applications.

Now, as per ETimes, Kundra, whose time in judicial custody was extended till August 20, has now moved the High Court for anticipatory bail. Reportedly the sessions court on Tuesday, rejected to hear his bail plea. The decision to defer the plea came after the crime branch reportedly listed down several reasons to oppose the business man’s bail.

Previously, Raj Kundra had approached the court deeming his arrest as ‘illegal’. Raj in his plea claimed that the mentioned videos are ‘lascivious’ but do not contain any ‘explicit’ sexual acts. Kundra, the wife of the businessman, previously took to social media to release an official statement on the matter. As a ‘law-abiding’ citizen of India, Shilpa requested her followers to stop jumping to conclusions. She further requested everyone to respect their families’ privacy while letting the law take its course.

This development just comes days after an alleged fraud case was registered against Shilpa and her mother Sunanda Shetty in Lucknow. As per ETimes, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur stated, “A cheating case was filed against the managing director and director of IOSIS wellness centre by a person from Lucknow for cheating in a franchisee deal. It was found that Shilpa Shetty is the chairperson of the company so we have now served a notice, which was handed over personally at her residence and she has been asked to explain her side of the story in the case.”

The report suggests that two FIRs against the mother-daughter duo have been filed at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations. It is claimed that Shilpa and her mom allegedly took sums of money from two people in order to open a branch of the wellness centre, however, the promise wasn’t fulfilled.

