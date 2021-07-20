Raj Kundra arrested in a pornography case; Here’s everything you need to know about the case

Raj Kundra has been all over the news of late for an unfortunate reason. The renowned businessman has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography case. It was reported that Raj has been accused of making porn films and publishing them through mobile applications. His name surfaced after an adult film racket was busted and he is said to be the key conspirator in the case. And while the case is being investigated and Raj is being presented in the court, here’s everything you want to know about the case.

The case

The Mumbai Police had busted an adult film racket early this year wherein the accused used to allegedly force women into porn movies. It was reported that the aspiring actresses from across the country were called on the pretext of giving work in web series and then they would be threatened to expose themselves. If the women refused to agree with the demands of the ‘script’, they were asked to bear the expenses for the shooting preparations.

Raj Kundra’s involvement

The media reports suggested that Raj Kundra was associated with the racket and his involvement came to light after his former employee Umesh Kamat was arrested by the property cell. Reportedly, the property cell found the involvement of a UK production company Kenrin in the case as per a report published in TOI. The police suspect Raj Kundra has a stake in Kernin which in turn landed him in trouble.

The arrest

Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday evening by the cops. Confirming the news, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale called Kundra the key conspirator in the case. He released a statement that read as, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”

Gehana Vashisht’s involvement

To note, Gehana Vashisht, was also among the nine people arrested by the property cell in the pornographic cell. She has been currently out on bail. Issuing a statement post Raj Kundra’s arrest, Gehana stated the police has misinterpreted the things and that none of the films are porn films. “Those are just bold films as other producers like Ekta Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Vibhu Agarwal and many others make. Other apps like Netflix and Amazon has bolder content than this. One needs to understand the difference between erotica and porn,” she added.

Key evidence of the case

According to a report published in the TOI, Raj Kundra’s WhatsApp chats with his partners regarding the porn content is said to be the key piece of evidence in his arrest. Reportedly, the chats date back to October 10 wherein Kundra and his partners were discussing the revenue from the content sold on mobile apps.

Raj Kundra sent to police custody

As per a report published in The Times of India, Raj Kundra, who was produced before the Esplanade Court today, has been sent to judicial custody till July 23.

