Raj Kundra brings Lord Ganesha’s idol home, Shilpa Shetty welcomes him with a smile despite injury; PICS

It is that time of the year again when everyone is geared up to bring Ganapati home. Celebrations are filled in the air and everyone is excited about the festivities. Like every year even our Bollywood celebrities take active participation in bringing Lord Ganesha home and celebrating the festival. Today Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra brought home the Ganpati idol. Raj was spotted at Lalbaugh as he went there to bring Lord Ganesha’s idol home. Shilpa, despite being injured was there to welcome Lord Ganesha in all her spirits.

In the pictures, we can see Raj Kundra wearing a white coloured hoodie and he has covered his face with a face shield. He is accompanied by his team as the businessman carries Lord Ganesha’s idol in his hand. Later when Raj brought the idol home, we can see Shilpa Shetty walking with crutches and coming to welcome Lord Ganesha into her home. Shilpa is wearing a white long tee that she paired with black pants. The actress waved at the paps and looked happy.

Check out the pictures:

Shilpa Shetty recently injured herself while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Indian Police Force. Despite her injuries she recently attended at an event on a wheelchair.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut cop web series Indian Police Force. She will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Recently, she also shared a video from the sets which showcased Sidharth and her in action, while Rohit Shetty shot them.

Apart from this, Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

