Raj Kundra case LIVE Updates: Bombay HC to hear the bail plea today

Raj Kundra’s arrest in the pornography case has been one of the most talked about controversies these days. The businessman was arrested for his alleged connection with an adult film racket and has been touted to be the key conspirator in the case by the Mumbai Police Commissioner. And while he has been sent in judicial custody till July 27, each day is coming up with new development in the case. To note, the Crime Branch, which has been investigating the case, has found a hidden cupboard in Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Andheri.

This isn’t all. Tanveer Hashmi, who is also among the accused in the case, has also been quizzed by the cops. While he claimed that he hasn’t met Kundra ever, he did emphasise that he used to make films for his company that had nudity, but they can’t be referred to as pornographic. Meanwhile, has also claimed that her husband has nothing to do with the production of pornographic content. Raj Kundra has challenged his judicial custody and has sought bail in the case.

Also Read: Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Evidence against accomplice involved in distribution of 90 obscene clips procured

Here are the live updates of Raj Kundra’s case: