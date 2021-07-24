Raj Kundra Case: Sagarika Suman files complaint after getting threats for speaking against the businessman

In the matter related to businessman Raj Kundra, several developments have come to light since July 19, when he was arrested in alleged porn films production matter. Now, Model Sagarika Shona Suman, who had initially spoken against the businessman, has filed a police complaint against the threatening, abusive calls that she has been getting ever since. As per a report in News18, the model had been getting 'rape' threats over calls since she spoke up in the pornography racket case that also allegedly involves Raj Kundra.

As per News18, Sagarika, in her complaint to the police, alleged, "The calls from persons have threatened to kill or rape me, besides being very vulgar and abusive… I fear for my life as there could be some lunatic and crazy people out there, who being fans and friends of Raj Kundra, could go to any extent to harm me or my family." Earlier in a chat with Etimes, Sagarika had opened up about getting depressed because of the threat calls she was getting from different online platforms. She had alleged that she was getting calls asking what wrong had Raj Kundra done.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Raj Kundra was produced before the Court and his police custody was extended till July 27. Post this, he was taken to his and 's residence by Crime Branch Officials for a raid. The police officials were snapped arriving at the residence. Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty's statement was recorded in the matter and the actress had denied connection with the production of pornographic content. After a raid and probe of over 6 hours, the Crime Branch officials left Shilpa and Raj's house with the businessman in their custody.

Besides this, Kundra moved to Bombay High Court against his arrest. His lawyer dubbed this arrest as 'illegal' before the Bombay HC.

