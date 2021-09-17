Raj Kundra case: Sherlyn Chopra claims she never received her share of 50% income from app's revenue: Reports

Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted an approx 1500-page supplementary charge sheet in connection with the alleged pornography case before Esplanade Court on Wednesday, 15 September. The charge sheet has been filed against Raj Kundra and others. Earlier it was disclosed that was one of the witnesses in the charge sheet and now the latest reports suggest that model and actress Sherlyn Chopra was another witness and her statement has been recorded.

As per a report in ETimes, Sherlyn Chopra in her recorded statement claimed that she never received her share of income from app's revenue. She was quoted as saying, “I had hired Arms Prime Pvt Ltd to make the Sherlyn Chopra App. The directors of Arms Prime were Saurabh Kushvah and Raj Kundra.” According to the reports, the statement revealed that the Sherlyn Chopra app was used to air bold pictures and clips of Sherlyn and the income generated was going to Arms Prime Pvt Ltd and they were supposed to share 50 percent of that income with Sherlyn. However, that never happened.

Sherlyn had further reportedly stated, “I never received my share of 50 per cent. Thereafter, Raj Kundra approached me to work for the HotShots app, a subsidiary of Arms Prime Pvt Ltd. I was assured it was perfectly fine to work for HotShots. I was also told that HotShots would have bolder content and videos. But we couldn’t come to an agreement over creative ideas and the monetary aspect of the deal, which is why I declined Raj Kundra’s offer to work on HotShots. The creative director at Hotshots, Mita Jhunjhunwala tried to convince me to work for them, too.”

On Thursday, another report by Indian Express claimed to have accessed Shilpa's statement to the Mumbai Police on the Raj Kundra case. Reportedly, in her statement in her husband Raj's alleged adult films case, Shilpa told them that she was too busy with her own work and hence was not aware of what he was up to. The actress reportedly even spoke to the cops about her resignation from Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and told them it was 'personal reasons' due to which she exited as one of the directors.

