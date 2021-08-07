Raj Kundra Case: Sherlyn Chopra questioned by Mumbai Crime Branch; Says 'Want justice for all victims'

Sherlyn Chopra was called in for questioning by the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch in connection to the alleged pornography case on businessman Raj Kundra. According to a report in the Times of India, Sherlyn was questioned for 8 hours. On her way out of the police station, she spoke to media and said that she wants justice for all victims.

Sherlyn said, “A few days back, the investigating officer of the property cell sent a summon, under section 160 CRPC. I appeared before the officers today and they asked me to share information about Armsprime media and everything related to Raj Kundra. I did what I asked to." She continued by saying, “I reached this morning at around 11: 30 am and the interrogation has been going on since then. They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production.”

Sherlyn further mentioned that she was also questioned about her involvement in the Raj Kundra case. She said, “They also asked, 'Raj Kundra k sath mere kaise sambandh the' and what about the other companies owned by him, do you have any information about them? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket."

She further stated, “The property cell officers told me that this is not a vendetta against any person but we want to bust this pornography racket. So, I want to request everyone through your medium (media/news) that if anyone knows anything related to this racket, please come forward and share the information with the police."

