Raj Kundra Case: Sherlyn Chopra summoned by Property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning today

Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who had made shocking allegations against businessman Raj Kundra, has now been asked by the Mumbai Crime Branch to come in for questioning today. Raj Kundra had been arrested on July 19 in connection with the production of pornographic content via his app. As per what Mumbai Police told ANI, "Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has summoned actress Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning today in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested."

A few weeks back, Sherlyn had released a video in which she had broken her silence in Raj Kundra's matter. She had revealed in the video that she was the first person to have given her statement to the Mumbai Cyber cell earlier this year in the case. The actress had apparently claimed that she had informed the authorities during her statement recording process about Armsprime, the company linked to Raj Kundra in the alleged porn case. Not just this, later in a report by Etimes, Sherlyn had even accused Raj Kundra of sexual assault back in March 2019. Now, the actress has been called in for questioning in the matter as Raj Kundra still remains in custody.

Take a look:

Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has summoned actress Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning today in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/6J5PjhzrW8 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Raj had been arrested last month in connection with production of pornographic content. His bail plea hearing also has been scheduled for August 10. He along with his associate Ryan Thorpe are currently in custody and are being probed. Post his arrest, a raid had been conducted by the crime branch officials at his and 's Juhu residence.

Post Raj's arrest, a week back, Shilpa finally broke her silence and had issued a statement where she had urged everyone to have full faith in Mumbai Police and Indian judiciary. The actress had concluded her statement by saying, ", I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times.We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!." Post this, many celebs came out in Shilpa's support.

Also Read|Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, alleges he began 'kissing' her despite resisting