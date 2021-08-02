Raj Kundra case: Shilpa Shetty REACTS to ongoing media trials; Says ‘Please let the law take its course’

has been the talk of the town ever since her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in an adult film racket case. The actress has not just been on the radar of the crime branch but has also been facing media trials as everyone has been brimming with an opinion in the case. And now Shilpa has released her first statement in the matter and stated that she has full faith in the Indian judicial system. The actress also urged people to stop commenting on the case over half baked information.

In a long Instagram post, Shilpa requested people to respect their privacy in these trying times. She wrote, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies.”

Shilpa further continued stating that they don’t deserve a media trial and that people should let law take its course. “But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” she added.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's post:

Meanwhile, the crime branch hasn’t given a clean chit to Shilpa in the case. Releasing a statement, the crime branch official had stated, ““Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given clean chit yet. All possibilities/angles are being probed. Forensic auditors are appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case.”

