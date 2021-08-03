Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan shares first Instagram post after dad Raj Kundra's arrest

and Raj Kundra have been in the news ever since the businessman got arrested for creating and producing pornographic content on mobile applications. Raj is in judicial custody now, but his lawyer has claimed that they will appeal to the High court in this case. Recently, Shilpa broke her silence on her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the porn racket case. Now, their son, Viaan Kundra has shared the first post after his father’s arrest and sent out good vibes and positivity to his followers. Taking to his Instagram, he has shared a couple of pictures with mom Shilpa.

Viaan Kundra has posted a couple of pictures with Shilpa Shetty where the two look happy and are smiling. Shilpa Shetty can be seen hugging and kissing her son whereas, Viaan can be seen beaming with joy. The moment Viaan shared these pictures, fans took to the comments section to shower love on the kid.

Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty’s Hungama 2 co-star Meezaan dropped a heart emoji on the post. Recently, Viaan had also shared Shilpa’s statement on his Instagram stories. On Monday, the Dhadhkan actress maintained that she is a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’ and objected to the ‘media trial’ that she and her family are being subjected to.

Raj is currently in judicial custody. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month for alleged involvement in the production and streaming of pornographic content.

