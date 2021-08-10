Raj Kundra continues to stay in judicial custody, next bail plea hearing on 20 August.

Raj Kundra, who is currently in judicial custody, will continue to remain in judicial custody amid several charges slapped against him. The businessman is accused of producing and uploading pornographic content on apps like Hotshots. Along with Kundara, a techie associate of his company named Ryan Thorpe has also been arrested and will continue to remain in judicial custody.

According to a latest report in News 18, Kundra's judicial custody will continue and his bail plea hearing will take place on 20 August. The businessman will remain in judicial custody for another 10 days as the investigation in the case continues. Several evidence in the form of computer chats, WhatsApp groups and emails has been seized earlier.

Raj Kundra was arrested on19 July and since then several people have been questioned in he case including Gehana Vasisth and Sherlyn Chopra. Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty was also questioned during a raid at their residence a few weeks ago. The actress reportedly denied knowing the kind of content that was being produced and distributed by Kundra's firms.

Kundra had earlier also applied for bail, but it was rejected by the magistrate court. The court had noted that the alleged offences committed by Kundra and Thorpe were detrimental to the health of the society.

Apart from Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe, Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi's company Kenrin Limited has also come under the scanner. Executive Umesh Kamat was also arrested earlier this year when the Mumbai police bust the adult film racket in the city.

ALSO READ: Amidst Raj Kundra's pornography case, Shilpa Shetty to finally make her first public appearance?