Raj Kundra Controversy: Crime Branch raid to Poonam Pandey’s claims; 5 big revelations in the case

Raj Kundra has been all over the headlines this week for an unfortunate reason. He has been associated with an adult film racket following which he was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19. Raj's arrest came as a shock to many and it was reported that he has been accused of making porn films and publishing them through mobile applications. While he was produced in the Esplanade Court on Tuesday (July 20), later he was sent to judicial custody till 23.

Ever since the case has come to light, everyone has been brimming with an opinion. In fact, as the Mumbai Police is investigating the case, each day is coming up with a new revelation in the case. Poonam Pandey and Sagarika Shona Suman have made some serious allegations against Raj Kundra, and his lawyer has rubbished all the claims levelled against him. As this controversy continues to make the headlines, here are some of the biggest revelations in the case.

Crime Branch raids Raj Kundra’s house

According to a report published in The Times of India, the crime branch had conducted a raid at Raj Kundra’s house in connection with the case and found the server there along with recovering around 70 porn videos which are said to be shot by Raj Kundra’s PA Umesh Kamat. The media reports suggested that the police will be sending the served for forensic analysis to see if Kundra had used it to send or upload the porn videos to Kenrin.

Raj Kundra’s business grew during the lockdown

A report published in Mid Day, citing the Mumbai Crime Branch, Raj Kundra’s porn business flourished during the lockdown. According to Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Kundra began this business only 18 months ago but it grew rapidly and he ended up earning lakhs almost every day. Bharame also mentioned that Kundra forged a partnership with his UK-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi's Kenrin Limited.

Raj Kundra bribed Mumbai Crime Branch to avoid arrest

Another report in Mid Day suggested that Raj Kundra had been deferring arrest till now by bribing Crime Branch officers by paying Rs 25 lakh. The reports suggest that this revelation was made by Arvind Srivastava also known as Yash Thakur who was the kingpin of the porn racket that was busted in March. He, reportedly, made the claims in a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which had forwarded his complaint to the Mumbai Police Chief’s Office in April. However, there was no response on the same.

Poonam Pandey and Sagarika Shona Suman claim to be threatened and blackmailed

Poonam Pandey and Sagarika Sonam Suman have been actively speaking against Raj Kundra post his arrest and have made shocking revelations so far. According to a report published in Republic World, Sagarika had accused Raj of demanding a nude audition in an undated interview. She has claimed that she is getting threats calls after she spoke against Kundra. In a video, via Etimes, she said, "I am disturbed and depressed because I am getting calls from different online platforms. They are threatening me. I am getting threats of death and rape. People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done."

On the other hand, Poonam Pandey claimed to be exploited by Raj Kundra to such an extent that her private contact information was leaked online. She also told TOI that she was forced to sign a contract as well. “I was threatened and forced to sign a contract which stated — I have to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else, they’d leak all of my personal stuff. When I wasn’t in favour of signing and decided to terminate the contract, they leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like, ‘Call me now, I will strip for you’ on the app,” she had added.

Raj Kundra’s defense lawyer’s statement

Post Raj Kundra’s arrest, his lawyer had stated that it is incorrect to classify 'vulgar content' as pornography. The lawyer also argued that it was incorrect to apply Section 67A of the Information Technology Act on sending obscene material in electronic form with Sections in the Indian Penal Code that deal with pornography. The defense lawyer also concluded that Kundra's arrest wasn't made as per law.

