Raj Kundra drops VIDEO of love-soaked moments with wife Shilpa Shetty, calls her his ‘queen’

Actress Shilpa Shetty got hitched to businessman Raj Kundra back in 2009. The duo was rejoicing in their marital bliss when their bundles of joy Viaan and Samisha entered their lives. While it has been over a decade of the duo being together, the lovebirds still never skip an opportunity to shower love on one another. Recently, Raj Kundra shared a video with his ‘queen’, which was boxed with the duo’s precious moments together. Check it out inside!

Raj Kundra drops video of love-soaked moments with Shilpa Shetty

Taking to his X (formerly called Twitter) account this morning, Raj Kundra was all hearts for his wife Shilpa Shetty as he dropped a video, which comprised the husband-wife duo’s precious moments together.

The video also had a quotation that stated, “A king is not complete without his queen.” Sharing the love-filled video on his social media account, Raj Kundra also wrote in his caption for his better half noting, “I know I am in love with you because my reality is finally better than my dreams @theshilpashetty #Love #Gratitude #Queen.”

Delving into the work front of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra is currently gearing up to step into the world of cinema with UT 69. Notably, the movie is said to be Kundra’s biopic, and the trailer of his highly intriguing and anticipated movie was released recently.

Meanwhile, actress Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the film Sukhee, which was helmed by filmmaker Sonal Joshi and also starred Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal alongside Shetty.

Shetty was also earlier seen in the 2022 action comedy film Nikamma, wherein she was seen opposite Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. However, the film received a negative critical response and did not perform well at the box office.

Discussing the professional sphere of her life during an interview with ETimes earlier, Shilpa Shetty noted how she now prefers quality over quantity and hence, though she will star in lesser movies, they will be worth the watch. Moreover, the actress also called it a conscious decision and said that whatever project she ropes in next, will have to be worth her time.

