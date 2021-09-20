Raj Kundra gets bail in adult films case from Mumbai Court

Monday came with relief for 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra as Mumbai Court granted him bail in an adult films case. As per ANI, "Mumbai court grants bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000." The businessman was in judicial custody since July 19 for his alleged involvement in the production of adult films. As per ANI, his employee Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail by the Mumbai Court in the same matter.

Reportedly, Raj Kundra has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. Shilpa's husband was arrested back in July after his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content came to light. Reportedly, the matter came to light back in February after a raid in a bungalow in Mumbai's Madh Island where it was alleged that pornographic content was being shot. Last Thursday, the Mumbai Police had reportedly filed a 1,400 page chargesheet against Raj Kundra.

Take a look:

Mumbai court grants bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000 pic.twitter.com/jtEB9Ixd5C — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Along with Raj Kundra, accused Ryan Thorpe also granted bail by a court in Mumbai in the pornography case — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

Raj Kundra had requested bail on Saturday and had reportedly argued in court that he was being made a 'scapegoat' in the matter. In his bail plea, the businessman reportedly claimed that there was no evidence that he was involved in the creation of such content. Last week, Shilpa's statement to the cops in the matter, accessed by Indian Express, also reportedly went viral. In the same, the actress reportedly had told the cops that she was not aware of what her husband Raj Kundra was up to and that she was busy with her own work.

Post Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa had put out a statement where she had requested privacy for her family and had expressed that she has faith in the law.

