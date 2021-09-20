Raj Kundra gets bail in adult films case from Mumbai Court

Raj Kundra gets bail in adult films case from Mumbai Court

Monday came with relief for Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra as Mumbai Court granted him bail in an adult films case. As per ANI, "Mumbai court grants bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000." The businessman was in judicial custody since July 19 for his alleged involvement in the production of adult films. As per ANI, his employee Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail by the Mumbai Court in the same matter. 

Reportedly, Raj Kundra has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. Shilpa's husband was arrested back in July after his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of pornographic content came to light. Reportedly, the matter came to light back in February after a raid in a bungalow in Mumbai's Madh Island where it was alleged that pornographic content was being shot. Last Thursday, the Mumbai Police had reportedly filed a 1,400 page chargesheet against Raj Kundra. 

Raj Kundra had requested bail on Saturday and had reportedly argued in court that he was being made a 'scapegoat' in the matter. In his bail plea, the businessman reportedly claimed that there was no evidence that he was involved in the creation of such content. Last week, Shilpa's statement to the cops in the matter, accessed by Indian Express, also reportedly went viral. In the same, the actress reportedly had told the cops that she was not aware of what her husband Raj Kundra was up to and that she was busy with her own work. 

Post Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa had put out a statement where she had requested privacy for her family and had expressed that she has faith in the law. 

Comments
Anonymous : As for all these women that's against Shilpa and her husband, the porn actors, they were not held by gunpoint, they would have been paid! So why acting like savitris now!
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Last year it was Rhea, this year it's Raj. It seem's they every year either the gov or police finds a scapegoat to exhort money from.The media has an enjoyable time spreading nasty things about these people who are falsely implicated and jailed. It seems that Raj,Rhea even a good person like Sonu Sood are targetted for nonsense. It could be they are not BJP supporters. If it's not so how come Kangu is never arrested for breaking times and laws. She is not even arrested for failing to turn up in court for various cases.
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Meant to say rules not "times" in Kangu sentence
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Shilpa although positive seems foolish to have turned blind eyes to her husbands business when he had been involved in so many contraversaries before..
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Shilpa seems like a gullible poaitive person to the effect of being stupid..she ahouls henceforth be careful of her husbands dealing going forward.He always seema to be mired in financial controversaries!!
REPLY 0 12 hours ago
Anonymous : feeling sad for shilpa.she has such a positive vibe! If she is in no way involved,hope all goes well for her
REPLY 1 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Thank god he's bailed may Allah bless him and his family❤
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : yuckk
REPLY 6 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Slow clap to the Indian judicial system
REPLY 6 15 hours ago

