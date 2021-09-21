As Raj Kundra gets bail, son Viaan shares a pic with Shilpa Shetty, sister Samisha: Trouble is as small as...

On Tuesday, a day after Raj Kundra was granted bail in adult films racket case, his son Viaan Raj Kundra took to his social media handle to share a photo. In the photo, we could see Viaan posing with and his sister Samisha at the Ganpati celebrations. It was on Monday that the Court had granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra on a surety of Rs 50,000 after 2 months of his arrest in the adult films racket case.

Today, Viaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring their Ganpati idol at home this time and posing with mum Shilpa and sister Samisha. Sharing the post, Viaan wrote, "Life as long as Lord Ganesha's trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Earlier, his mother Shilpa had shared a post on Monday after Raj Kundra was granted bail in the case. In her post, Shilpa had shared a quote on 'rainbows' and 'bad storms'.

Take a look:

Previously, Viaan had shared a photo on Ganesh Chaturthi with his mum and sister and the adorable photo went viral on social media. As soon as Viaan shared his recent post, his followers began showering love on Shilpa, him and Samisha. A follower wrote, "Amazing family God bless you and your family." Another wrote, "Nice Family pics Shilpaji."

Meanwhile, after 2 months of being arrested in the adult films case, Raj Kundra was released from jail in Mumbai on Tuesday. Last week, reportedly, the Mumbai Police had filed a charge sheet of 1400 pages against Raj Kundra in the alleged involvement in the creation and production of adult films. As per reports, Raj and his lawyer had argued that there was apparently no evidence of the businessman's connection with the alleged adult films production case.

