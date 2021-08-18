Raj Kundra granted interim relief by Bombay HC, anticipatory bail plea hearing on 25 August
Almost a month after being arrested the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to Raj Kundra in the adult film racket case. The businessman, who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested on 19 July. Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing has also been scheduled for 25 August.
An ANI tweet confirmed the development. It read, "Cyber department-related pornography case: Bombay High Court grants interim relief to businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and keeps his anticipatory bail application for hearing next Wednesday, 25th August."
Raj Kundra has been bail plea hearing has been rejected earlier. The businessman was arrested for producing and distributing adult content via his apps Hotshots. Alongside Kundra, his company's tech associate Ryan Thorpe was also arrested. Several others like Raj Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty, model Gehnana Vasishth and Sherlyn Chopra among others have been interrogated.
Cyber department-related pornography case: Bombay High Court grants interim relief to businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and keeps his anticipatory bail application for hearing next Wednesday, 25th August.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/YU0IFyHm8S
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021
The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch have also raided Raj and Shilpa's homes on more than one occasion as well as his offices. The cops had seized servers, video clips and even WhatsApp chats as evidence. Others who have also come under the scanner for producing and distributing adult film content is Kundra's company executive Umesh Kamat and brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who heads the UK company responsible for distribution of content.
Meanwhile, amid this drama, Shilpa Shetty returned to work this week and also featured in a virtual COVID 19 fundraiser, We For India, on Independence Day. The actress had recently released a statement which read, "The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."
ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty makes first appearance after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest; Talks about remaining positive