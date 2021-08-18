Raj Kundra granted interim relief by Bombay HC, anticipatory bail plea hearing on 25 August

Almost a month after being arrested the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to Raj Kundra in the adult film racket case. The businessman, who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested on 19 July. Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing has also been scheduled for 25 August.

An ANI tweet confirmed the development. It read, "Cyber department-related pornography case: Bombay High Court grants interim relief to businessman and 's husband Raj Kundra and keeps his anticipatory bail application for hearing next Wednesday, 25th August."

Raj Kundra has been bail plea hearing has been rejected earlier. The businessman was arrested for producing and distributing adult content via his apps Hotshots. Alongside Kundra, his company's tech associate Ryan Thorpe was also arrested. Several others like Raj Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty, model Gehnana Vasishth and Sherlyn Chopra among others have been interrogated.