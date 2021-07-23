Raj Kundra had plans to launch a new app & thought of casting Shamita Shetty in a film reveals Gehana Vasisth

’s husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra landed in boiling waters after he was arrested in a pornography case. He has reportedly been associated with an adult film racket. While Raj has been sent in judicial custody till July 23, the entire nation has been brimming with an opinion about the case. Amid this, Gehana Vasisth, who too was accused in the case early this year, has come out in Kundra’s support and has been actively speaking about the case.

And now, Gehana has once again opened up in Raj's favour and spilled beans about his upcoming projects. During her recent interaction with Navbharat Times, Gehana stated that Raj Kundra was planning to launch a new app and wanted to make chat shows, features film with no bold scenes. “Just a few days before his arrest, I went to his office. There, I got to know that he is planning to launch an app called Bollyfame. He was planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films for the app. There was no plan of involving 'bold scenes' in these films,” she was quoted saying.

Gehana also mentioned that Raj Kundra had also thought to cast Shamita Shetty in one of the projects. “We also discussed on the scripts. Then we thought about casting Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another. I was supposed to direct these films and was thinking about it just a few days before his arrest,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police early this week. Following his arrest, the Mumbai Police Commissioner released a statement and said, “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this”.