Raj Kundra hides his face again, this time with wife Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth sieve

Shilpa Shetty often makes headlines either for her films or her fashion game. The actress left everyone in awe of her look as she decked up for Karwachauth celebrations today. The diva along with other actresses and star wives came together for the annual Karwachauth bash at Anil Kapoor’s house hosted by Sunita Kapoor. Shilpa along with other ladies arrived at the Kapoor mansion in the evening itself looking gorgeous in a red saree and now her husband Raj Kundra was snapped arriving at Anil’s house. What caught our attention was the way he hid his face with a sieve. Raj Kundra arrives at Anil Kapoor’s house

Raj Kundra as always can be seen hiding his face as he enters Anil Kapoor’s house for the Karwachauth celebration. The businessman can be seen wearing a grey coloured checks kurta and has layered it with a black coloured Nehru Jacket. What caught our attention is the customised sieve he is holding in his hand to hide his face. The sieve looks beautiful with ‘SSK’ written on it in a red-coloured heart. Indeed he is setting true husband goals for everyone out there. Check out Raj Kundra’s pictures: