'Raj Kundra might commit the crime again or even try to escape' says Police on opposing his bail plea

Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband Raj Kundra has been in Police custody for almost a month now. Raj was arrested for creating and producing porn films, and he was also touted to be one of the key conspirators in this case. The latest update, in this case, is that the Police have opposed the bail plea of the businessman on Tuesday. Police told the Court that it would send a wrong message to society, and he might commit the same crime again if released on bail, or Raj might even try to escape.

According to a report in The Times Of India, Raj Kundra, in his bail plea, had filed a charge sheet in April, and his name did not figure in it nor in the FIR related to the case. The plea said the accused named in the charge sheet are out on bail, adding that the magistrate's court "erred" in rejecting his bail earlier. "The entire order is based on conjectures and surmises and deserves to be set aside. The magistrate failed to appreciate that there is no material against the applicant to even show his alleged involvement in the alleged offence," Kundra's plea added.

In reply to this plea, the Police said that Raj Kundra's crime is of a ‘serious nature’, and they are yet to investigate where all the videos were uploaded. The Police further added in the Court that if the businessman was granted bail, he would commit the same crime, which would send a wrong message to society. Also, the Police fear that since Kundra is a British citizen, he might escape if granted bail. The Police said one could not deny the possibility of the videos being uploaded outside India as he is connected to the film world. The victims in the case are women from poor financial backgrounds and if the accused is out on bail, they might not come forward with crucial evidence, the Police said.

The Court has posted for further hearing on August 20.

