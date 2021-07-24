Raj Kundra News LIVE Updates: Hungama 2 Released; Shilpa Shetty records statement, Read Latest News

Raj Kundra landed in serious trouble ever since he has been arrested in a pornography case on Monday (July 19). The businessman was sent into police custody till July 23 and it has been extended till July 27. Interestingly, each day is coming up with a new update in the case and it has got the nation brimming with an opinion. The media reports suggested that the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had conducted a raid at Raj Kundra’s residence and had recovered around 70 porn videos that were apparently shot by his former PA Umesh Kamat.

And while Raj Kundra has once again been sent into police custody, his lawyer called his arrest illegal. On the other hand, Kundra and Raj’s residence was raided once again by the cops in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Shilpa, who has recently resigned from Raj Kundra’s company, was also reportedly interrogated by the cops for six hours about the same. This isn't all. As the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case, his WhatsApp chats have reportedlty revealed that Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for USD 1.2 million. As new details continue to emerge in Raj Kundra’s case, stay tuned to Pinkvilla's live updates.

Here are the top developments in Raj Kundra's case:

Gehana Vasisth supports Shilpa Shetty's statement as the latter claims that she has no connection with the HotShots app or with the production of porn content. Read story here

Sagarika Shona Suman, who had made shocking claims in Raj Kundra’s case, has stated that she has been receiving rape threats over calls ever since she spoke about the businessman. Now, the actress has filed a complaint against these calls. Read story here

During the probe, Shilpa Shetty Kundra stated that she wasn’t aware of the exact content on HotShots. She also emphasised that her husband Raj Kundra’s isn’t involved in producing porn content. Read Story here

Shilpa Shetty Kundra starrer Hungama 2 released on OTT platforms as the actress doesn’t want the film to suffer. “I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” she wrote. Read story here

