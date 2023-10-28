Raj Kundra on son Viaan’s reaction to him being in jail, recalls him asking ‘Papa when are you coming home?’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of porn.



Raj Kundra has lately been doing rounds across news platforms due to his transition from being a businessman to entering the world of acting with his upcoming venture UT 69. Kundra, who is also the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, was put behind the bars earlier in an alleged pornography case and notably, UT 69 is said to be boxed with his real life experiences. Recently, Kundra opened up on his son Viaan’s reaction when he was inside the jail and recalled how he was getting ‘weaker’ and eagerly awaited his father’s arrival back home.

Viaan was getting weaker: Raj Kundra on his son’s reaction when he was in jail

During a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Raj, who is currently prepping for the release of his upcoming venture UT 69, recalled the time that he had spent in jail and discussed how his son Viaan perceived the situation.

“We got stuck in and it took 63 days to come out after chargesheets and this and that so somewhere, Viaan was getting weaker,” said Raj Kundra.

He also went into a flashback and recalled when he spoke to his family over the call after about 50 days on his birthday and how he could find the pain in his son’s voice. Recalling the incident, he mentioned, “On my birthday, when I got on a call with them, it had been about 50 days and I could hear in his voice ‘Papa when are you coming home?’ and that really broke me that day.”

Raj Kundra discusses how Shilpa Shetty faced tussle to make Viaan cope with situation

Raj, who shares a deep bond with his children Viaan and Samisha, said that just like any other child, Viaan also thinks of Raj as his ‘hero’. Calling him a ‘daddy’s boy’, Raj Kundra further revealed how Shilpa Shetty made Viaan understand the situation.

He revealed that it was tough for her to explain to him where Raj was and also added that his son was left in a perplexed situation and had a heap of questions that took time to get answers to.

