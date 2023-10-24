Raj Kundra opens up about UT 69; reveals 'There was no plan for this film'

Raj Kundra, the renowned businessman, and husband of popular actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, is set to make his acting debut soon with the upcoming project, UT 69. The satirical drama, which is said to be based on Kundra's personal experiences during his time in jail, is set to hit the theatres in November, this year. Meanwhile, in his latest interview with ANI, Raj Kundra extensively spoke about playing the lead role in his own biopic and stated that it was completely unplanned.

Raj Kundra opens up about UT 69

In his recent chat with ANI, Raj Kundra opened up about making his acting debut with UT 69, which in a way, is his own biopic. According to the businessman, he had absolutely no plan to make his acting debut with the movie. He was writing a book while he was inside the jail for the long 63 days. However, the director of UT 69, Shanawaz Ali, took his entire notes at one point.

Later, the filmmaker came back with a writer and said that they wished to make a movie out of it, as it is better to show a story visually. However, the writer and director also added that they will make the movie only if Raj Kundra himself, plays the lead role in it. The businessman eventually agreed and underwent a workshop to learn the basics of acting. However, Raj Kundra strongly believes that is the experiences that a person goes through, that make him a good actor, or good at any profession including business.

Director Shanawaz Ali says Raj Kundra is an 'amazing' actor

However, according to Shanawaz Ali, the director of UT 69, it doesn't seem that Raj Kundra is a first-time actor. In his chat with ANI, the filmmaker revealed that Kundra is, in fact, an amazing actor. He also added that he couldn't have asked for a better script or a better leading man for the movie, which has now created quite a stir on social media with its promising trailer.

As per the latest updates, the Raj Kundra starrer is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on November 3, 2023, Friday.

ALSO READ: UT 69 Trailer Launch: Raj Kundra spills Shilpa Shetty threw 'flying chappal' at him for THIS reason