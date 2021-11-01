Raj Kundra permanently deletes Instagram and Twitter account post adult film racket case
Businessman Raj Kundra, who found himself in the midst of the adult film racket case earlier this year, permanently deleted his Instagram and Twitter account. As per reports, Raj had a sizeable following on social media and has now deleted both his accounts following the controversy.
Raj Kundra was arrested in a pornography case in July and was released after spending almost two months in jail. Ever since getting bail in the case, Raj also has not made any public appearances.
In his application, Kundra reportedly claimed that he was being made a "scapegoat" and that there was no single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.
