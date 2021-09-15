Raj Kundra porn case: Mumbai Crime branch files charge sheet against businessman; Report

’s husband has fallen into trouble yet again as the Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet in connection with the pornography case before Esplanade Court on Wednesday, 15 September. As per reports in ANI, the charge sheet has been filed against Raj Kundra and others.

Reportedly, the Mumbai Crime Branch had filed a charge sheet in the case against nine people, who were arrested in February. That time Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe’s name was not present in that but later their name too came to light leading to their arrest. The nine accused are currently out on bail. ANI took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “Mumbai Crime Branch submitted a 1500-page supplementary chargesheet in connection with the pornography case, today, before Esplanade Court. The chargesheet has been filed against businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra (in file photo) and others.”

The report also states that the case came to light after the Crime Branch raided a bungalow at Mumbai's Madh Island, where a porn movie was being shot. Later, those involved in the filming and uploading of the movie on portals were arrested. Raj Kundra and Thorpe were arrested in July for allegedly operating some of these portals.

