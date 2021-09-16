Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty reveals being busy with her work; Says ‘Not aware about what he was up to'

It was only yesterday that we told you that the Mumbai Crime Branch had reportedly filed an almost 1500-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra and the IT head of his company Viaan industries, Ryan Thorpe in the pornography case. Now we hear that Shilpa Shetty’s statement too is a part of this charge sheet and the actress has said that she was too busy with her work to know what her husband was up to.

According to reports in The Indian Express, Shilpa Shetty had said, “Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware of the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to,” she added. The police in their charge sheet has claimed that Raj used their Mumbai office for the porn racket’s day to day operations. According to Mumbai police, Hotshot and Bollyfame were only some of the apps through which the pornographic content was uploaded online by the businessman.

Reportedly, not only ’s but also 42 more witnesses’ statements were a part of the charge sheet. Some of them were even recorded in front of the magistrate. So far along with Raj Kundra, 11 more people have been arrested for this porn racket.

