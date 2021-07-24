Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty refuses to comment on the ongoing investigation, say reports

and Raj Kundra’s Juhu residence was raided yesterday as a part of the ongoing investigation against the businessman. Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for an alleged case that involves the production and distribution of pornographic content. Mumbai Police Crime Branch also recorded Shilpa’s statement regarding the same. A report in Mid-Day quoted a police official and informed that in her questioning, Shilpa reportedly denied being involved in the production of pornographic videos. Further, it was reported that in the raid, the Crime Branch officials seized electronic gadgets from their house.

Now, a report in ETimes stated that a source close to the actor has put out a quote which says that Shilpa would like to refrain from commenting about the ongoing investigation.“There have been a lot of rumours, murmurs and accusations. A lot has been said in the media as well. However, Shilpa Shetty Kundra would like to refrain from commenting about the ongoing investigation. Would like to request everyone to refrain from commenting on half baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

As per the reports in Mid-Day, Raj Kundra reportedly told the cops in his statement that everything was handled by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi in London and that they only chatted via WhatsApp. The report added that the cops are not depending on the businessman's statement. Shilpa Shetty also reportedly denied her connections to Kundra's Hotshots app.

Raj was arrested after being booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. He was put behind the bars for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. Following the businessman’s arrest, many actors and models have also reportedly revealed their experiences.

