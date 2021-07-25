Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Actress Gehana Vasisth says ‘Technically, I don’t think I will be arrested’

Reportedly, Gandi Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth along with two other people were summoned by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch for questioning on the alleged Raj Kundra case. Gehana and others summoned were reportedly supposed to appear before the Crime Branch by noon today. According to a report in the Times of India, Gehana did not report to the Crime Branch. In a conversation with the Bombay Times, she mentioned that she is not running away from the police though she is out of Mumbai. She also mentioned that she did not go to the crime branch today and she informed the officers about it.

Speaking about not reporting for questioning in the alleged Raj Kundra case, Gehana said to Bombay Times, “I am not in Mumbai at present. I did not go to the Crime Branch today and I have informed the officers about it. I will go there the day after tomorrow. I did not get an official summon for it. I just got a message on my phone (BT has a screenshot of the message) yesterday. I will need two days to reach Mumbai because I am travelling by road and I have not been vaccinated yet, so I need the RTPCR test report before I get back to the city. My accounts are seized and I don't have the money to travel any other way.”

Further speaking on it, Gehana said, “I am out of Mumbai but I am not running away from the police. In fact, I was waiting to be called in for questioning. Technically, I don’t think I will be arrested. The reason I kept talking to the press is that there is a lot that I know and I want to share with the police. I want to cooperate with them and bring to their notice anything that has been missed out by them. I have a lot to reveal.”

