Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Businessman moves bail application; Says he was made a ‘scapegoat’

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra who has been accused in the pornography case has moved a bail application in a court in Mumbai. According to the latest reports, the bail plea sent by Raj claims that he was being made a scapegoat and that there is no single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.

According to reports in the Times Of India, the crime branch has recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against Raj Kundra and three others in the case in relation to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. It was after this that ’s husband approached the Metropolitan court and cited that the investigation, in this case, was practically over.

Reportedly, advocate Prashant Patil had filed the bail plea in which Kundra has stated that there is not a single iota of evidence to date with the prosecution that would connect the app Hotshots under the law.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 after he was accused of creating and producing pornographic content. The businessman along with 11 others was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal code and he is currently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has recently visited Vaishno Devi and gave us all a glimpse of her wonderful trip. She looked happy with her friend as both of them went to seek the blessings of the goddess.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty visits Vaishno Devi to seek blessings amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings; PICS