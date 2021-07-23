Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Businessman to remain in police custody until July 27

On Friday, the latest update in Raj Kundra's case came in the afternoon in which the businessman was sent into police custody till July 27. Earlier, after his arrest, Raj was produced before the court after which he was sent into custody till July 23. Reportedly, the bail plea of the businessman was rejected and the police informed the court that it was suspected that the money that Raj was making from pornography, he was reportedly using for online betting.

As per ANI, "Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July." Further, ANI tweeted, "Maharashtra: Police produced 's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe before Magistrate Court and sought 7 days further police custody, in connection with a case relating to the production of pornographic films." Another tweet by ANI gives an update about the case and reads, "Police suspect that money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated, Mumbai Police tells Court."

Maharashtra: Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July (File pic) pic.twitter.com/SGLb8xJTwg — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Maharashtra: Police produced Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe before Magistrate Court and sought 7 days further police custody, in connection with a case relating to the production of pornographic films — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Police suspect that money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated, Mumbai Police tells Court — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

It was on July 19 that Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police and was named the 'key conspirator' by Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale. The case related to pornography against Raj Kundra dates back to February when the police had busted a live video porn filming racket in Madh Island and reportedly, the businessman's name had come up during the investigation. The property cell found out reportedly about the involvement of a UK firm named Kenrin where Umesh Kamat, who was arrested, was an executive. He was also reportedly a former employee of Raj Kundra. As per reports, Kamat was accused of uploading obscene and pornographic videos on a social media app.

Recent reports by Mid-Day claimed that Raj Kundra apparently bribed Crime Branch officers to evade his arrest by paying Rs 25 Lakh. The report claimed that a wanted accused put allegations related to bribery on Kundra. Apparently, Arvind Srivastava aka Yash Thakur, who was behind the porn racket that was nabbed earlier this year complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau about the bribe issue related to Kundra. The ACB reportedly sent the complaint to Mumbai Police in April. However, there wasn't any response. Meanwhile, the investigations in the adult films case is going on and several new facts related to Raj Kundra and his business have been reported by the police.

