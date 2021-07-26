Raj Kundra pornography case: Businessman's bank accounts in Kanpur seized by Mumbai Crime Branch: Reports

and her husband Raj Kundra are in a lot of trouble after the businessman got arrested for creating and producing porn videos. Earlier, Raj was sent into judicial custody till July 23, but after that, his custody was extended till July 27. The latest update, in this case, is that the Mumbai Crime Branch has seized two of Kundra's bank accounts at Kanpur. According to reports in Times Of India, Mumbai Crime Branch had directed the State Bank Of India to seize two State Bank accounts of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra at Kanpur.

The SBI bank officials have stated in the reports that many crores of rupees had been deposited in these two bank accounts. After the bank accounts were seized on Sunday, another matter related to Kundra came to light. It was revealed by the sources that Arvind Srivastava ran the production company of Raj Kundra, and the money was being transferred to Arvind Srivastava's wife, Harshita. According to reports in ANI, Arvind's father, NP Srivastava, said, "In the last two years, Arvind has not come home, and he sends money from time to time in the name of household expenses."

Arvind’s father has even gone on record to say that he has no idea either about his son’s work or the money being transferred to his wife’s account. These revelations have come just a day after four employees from Raj Kundra’s company agreed to testify against him in the Pornography case.

